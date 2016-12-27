Clark Estates Inc. NY Continues to Hold Stake in CBIZ Inc. (CBZ)

Clark Estates Inc. NY held its position in CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 12.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,412,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 598,791 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter valued at $3,169,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in CBIZ by 215.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 138,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) remained flat at $13.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 38,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $727.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. CBIZ Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.05.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ Inc. will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,026,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $529,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc is engaged in providing professional business services, products and solutions to businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities and not-for-profit enterprises, throughout the United States and parts of Canada. The Company’s business units are aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, National Practices and Employee Services.

