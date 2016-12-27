Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 393.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 776,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 618,608 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,786 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,730,000 after buying an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,718,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 1,418,012 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 638,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 42,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 569,852 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,248 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business earned $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.48 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $48.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $25,974.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 14,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $699,085.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines. Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company serves approximately 100 destinations in over 40 states, such as the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and approximately seven near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Belize.

