Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mobileye NV (MBLY)

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Vetr upgraded shares of Mobileye NV from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.04 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mobileye NV in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wunderlich lowered shares of Mobileye NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Mobileye NV in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on shares of Mobileye NV in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 34.74 on Thursday. Mobileye NV has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business earned $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.51 million. Mobileye NV had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye NV will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobileye NV stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye NV

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

