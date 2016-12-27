Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Cintas Corp. in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst N. Brochmann now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cintas Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cintas Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cintas Corp. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cintas Corp. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cintas Corp. (CTAS) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/cintas-corp-ctas-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-06-per-share-william-blair-forecasts/1134089.html.

Shares of Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.95. 463,137 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. Cintas Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter. Cintas Corp. had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Cintas Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Cintas Corp.’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cintas Corp.’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cintas Corp. (CTAS) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/cintas-corp-ctas-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-1-06-per-share-william-blair-forecasts/1134089.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 67.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,298,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after buying an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas Corp. during the second quarter valued at $27,736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 230.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 229,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 108.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after buying an additional 183,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 86.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 178,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas Corp.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.