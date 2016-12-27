Cerillion PLC (CER) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) opened at 135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.74. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 39.85 million. Cerillion PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 78.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 144.97.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.
Cerillion PLC Company Profile
Cerillion plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides billing, charging and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company’s product offering is based on Cerillion Enterprise Business Support Systems/Operations Support Systems range.
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.