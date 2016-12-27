Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) opened at 135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.74. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 39.85 million. Cerillion PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 78.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 144.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cerillion PLC (CER) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/cerillion-plc-cer-rating-reiterated-by-shore-capital/1133581.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Cerillion PLC Company Profile

Cerillion plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides billing, charging and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company’s product offering is based on Cerillion Enterprise Business Support Systems/Operations Support Systems range.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.