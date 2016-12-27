Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CSFB increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.07.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 20.47 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $17.06 billion. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

