Capstead Mortgage Corp. (cmo) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 20th

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:cmo) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:CMO) opened at 10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Capstead Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Capstead Mortgage Corp. had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Corp. will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstead Mortgage Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, Director Michael G. Oneil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,508.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 172,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Capstead Mortgage Corp. (cmo) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 20th” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/capstead-mortgage-corp-cmo-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23-on-january-20th/1133751.html.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting exclusively of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), either the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the GSEs), or by an agency of the federal Government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.