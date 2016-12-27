Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2,372,000 Position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,080,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,213,719,000 after buying an additional 111,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,694,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,359,220,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,129,584,000 after buying an additional 243,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,840,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,032,673,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.42% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $771.40. 2,638,725 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $366.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.72 and a beta of 1.43. Amazon.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.00 and a 52 week high of $847.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $918.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

