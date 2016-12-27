Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Herbalife during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter worth about $211,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) traded up 0.59% on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 602,451 shares. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Herbalife had a return on equity of 1,018.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post $4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,832,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,232,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,056,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $58,136,598.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. The Company’s segments include North America; Mexico; South & Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

