Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5,760,000 Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board continued to hold its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,099 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 70,720,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,801,000 after buying an additional 1,329,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA by 162.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,147,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 1,327,924 shares during the last quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter worth $10,779,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil SA during the second quarter worth $8,348,000. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA by 694.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 594,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,545 shares. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Telefonica Brasil SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil SA in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Telefonica Brasil SA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Telefonica Brasil SA Company Profile

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband (UBB), Pay television, information technology and digital services (such as e-health, cloud and financial services).

