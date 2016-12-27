Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 137.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 29.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 12.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. 251,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64. Henry Schein Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.64 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.71.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $375,094.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,724.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

