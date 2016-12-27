Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11,735,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $103,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 221.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.81. 2,119,253 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $315.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 22.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.81.

In other news, Director Charles Prince bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

