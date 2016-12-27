BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Entergy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 75.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) traded up 0.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 769,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.35. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post $6.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.50 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

