Bruce T. Swan Sells 3,500 Shares of CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Corp. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Bruce T. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $27,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVD Equipment Corp. (NASDAQ:CVV) opened at 7.99 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $50.53 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

CVD Equipment Corp. (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment Corp. had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business earned $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 million. Equities analysts expect that CVD Equipment Corp. will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVD Equipment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CVD Equipment Corp. Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. The Company operates through two divisions: CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts (SDC). The Company’s CVD/First Nano division supplies chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development and manufacturing of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, light emitting diodes (LEDs), carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells and a number of other industrial applications.

