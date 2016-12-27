Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LMB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limbach Holdings in a research report issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the firm will earn $0.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limbach Holdings’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/brokers-offer-predictions-for-limbach-holdings-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-lmb/1133632.html.

Shares of Limbach Holdings (NYSE:LMB) opened at 14.10 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $83.57 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Limbach Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

In related news, Director David S. Gellman sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

