Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $36,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded up 0.50% on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 24,064 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company earned $895 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In related news, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $534,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $250,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

