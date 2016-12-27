Boston Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (BRCD)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 743,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCD. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Brocade Communications Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) traded up 0.32% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 3,985,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Brocade Communications Systems Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.51.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brocade Communications Systems Inc. will post $1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of Brocade Communications Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brocade Communications Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 649,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $8,051,431.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brocade Communications Systems Company Profile

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions, and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company has three operating segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

