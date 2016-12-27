Boston Advisors LLC Has $8,262,000 Position in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,870 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $5,139,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.73. 283,206 shares of the company traded hands. Mohawk Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $216.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.11 billion.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Boston Advisors LLC Has $8,262,000 Position in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/boston-advisors-llc-has-8262000-position-in-mohawk-industries-inc-mhk/1134143.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America Corp. began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.64.

In other news, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,985,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cock Frans Georges De bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.