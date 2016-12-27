Boston Advisors LLC Has $6,582,000 Position in Deluxe Corp. (DLX)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe Corp. were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Deluxe Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Deluxe Corp. during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Deluxe Corp. by 273.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Deluxe Corp. during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deluxe Corp. by 74.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX) traded up 0.94% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. 177,214 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. Deluxe Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.42 million. Deluxe Corp. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Deluxe Corp.’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Corp. will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Deluxe Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 39,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $2,611,496.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,541.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $172,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

