Boohoo.Com Plc Adr Each Repr (BHOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boohoo.Com Plc Adr Each Repr (NASDAQ:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo.com plc designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes and accessories through the www.boohoo.com Website. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally. The company’s brand name consists of boohooMan. boohoo.com plc is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Boohoo.Com Plc Adr Each Repr (NASDAQ:BHOOY) opened at 30.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. Boohoo.Com Plc Adr Each Repr has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

