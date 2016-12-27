Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Bonavista Energy Corp from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) opened at 4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Bonavista Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion.

Bonavista Energy Corp Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation is a resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas assets. The Company’s West Central Core Area is characterized by natural gas and light oil resources. West Central Core Area is located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) between Calgary and Drayton Valley, Alberta.

