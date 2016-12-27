BofI Holding Inc. (BOFI) Shares Sold by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of BofI Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BofI Holding were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOFI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BofI Holding by 56.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BofI Holding during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in BofI Holding during the second quarter worth about $6,632,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BofI Holding by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in BofI Holding by 5.3% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BofI Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) traded up 2.80% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 574,698 shares of the company were exchanged. BofI Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.19.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. BofI Holding had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BofI Holding Inc. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised shares of BofI Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BofI Holding presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In other news, Director Theodore C. Allrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore C. Allrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

