Boeing Co. (BA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94,291 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,676,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,191,786,000 after buying an additional 3,866,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,728,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,562,156,000 after buying an additional 2,690,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,214,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,213,000 after buying an additional 663,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,914,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $384,001,000 after buying an additional 276,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,346,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) traded down 0.1239% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.6145. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,447 shares. Boeing Co. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $160.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.0853 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Vetr raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.66 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a $148.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

