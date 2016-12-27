BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Purchases 78,551 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $239,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3,397.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,774,000 after buying an additional 2,606,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 229.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after buying an additional 1,049,456 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,236.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 994,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after buying an additional 952,196 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after buying an additional 877,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,107,000.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) opened at 41.55 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.51 billion.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 604.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post ($2.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $467,989.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at $583,678.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ed Lehotsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

