BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,506,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600,139 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,710,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. National Pension Service raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,673,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,078,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 377.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 423,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,771,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,442,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,004,000 after buying an additional 245,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) opened at 163.03 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm earned $46.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc. will post $8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/blackrock-institutional-trust-company-n-a-increases-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh/1133838.html.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $47,121.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,598.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $2,397,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,016,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.