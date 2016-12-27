BlackRock Inc. Buys 40,061 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $247,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 73.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded up 0.59% on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 702,471 shares. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company earned $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Bernard J. Korman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $2,929,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,523.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $637,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,261 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,396.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

