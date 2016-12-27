BlackRock Group LTD Has $71,994,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings were worth $71,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 198,247.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,915,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,051,000 after buying an additional 14,908,214 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth about $224,815,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 58.0% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 17,641,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 6,474,297 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 249.4% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 8,467,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,767,000 after buying an additional 6,043,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth about $135,180,000.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) opened at 27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Hilton Worldwide Holdings news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,965,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

