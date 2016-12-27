BlackRock Group LTD Buys 37,023 Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (WYN)

BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,074,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. were worth $72,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 204.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,790,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 127.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 693,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after buying an additional 388,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp. by 20.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN) opened at 77.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. Wyndham Worldwide Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp. had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide Corp. will post $5.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Wyndham Worldwide Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Worldwide Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $34,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $184,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

