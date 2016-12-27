BlackBerry Ltd. (BBRY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the smartphone producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.62 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 7.02 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The firm’s market cap is $3.72 billion.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The smartphone producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm earned $301 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 106.3% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,490 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

