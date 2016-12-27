Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Bio Blast products include Cabaletta to treat oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, Machado Joseph disease or SCA3, and Kennedy’s disease or SBMA; BBrm to treat diseases caused by nonsense mutation; and mPRT to treat mitochondrial protein deficiency diseases. The Company offers its products to the healthcare and medical industries. Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Bio Blast Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Bio Blast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) opened at 1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.36 million. Bio Blast Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

WARNING: “Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/bio-blast-pharma-ltd-orpn-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1133692.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio Blast Pharma stock. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Bio Blast Pharma makes up approximately 0.7% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of Bio Blast Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bio Blast Pharma

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio Blast Pharma (ORPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.