SunTrust Banks Inc. downgraded shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BF-B in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BF-B has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) opened at 44.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. BF-B has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BF-B (BF-B) Cut to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/bf-b-bf-b-cut-to-hold-at-suntrust-banks-inc/1133634.html.

Receive News & Ratings for BF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.