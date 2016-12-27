Berendsen PLC (BRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,154.90 ($14.19).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price target on Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,330 ($16.34) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,408 ($17.30) price target on shares of Berendsen PLC in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berendsen PLC to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,303 ($16.01) to GBX 911 ($11.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,316 ($16.17) to GBX 1,004 ($12.33) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 862.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.47 billion. Berendsen PLC has a one year low of GBX 763.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,371.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 876.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,144.88.
In other Berendsen PLC news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.55) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($57,739.56).
About Berendsen PLC
Berendsen plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in textile service business. The Company develops and provides textile, hygiene and safety solutions. The Company operates through segments: Workwear, Facility, UK Flat Linen, Flat Linen outside the UK, and Clinical Solutions and Decontamination.
