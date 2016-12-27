BB&T Securities LLC Has $3,395,000 Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,005 shares. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

WARNING: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/bbt-securities-llc-has-3395000-position-in-tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp-tyg/1134275.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.