BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter valued at $251,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,099,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,806,000 after buying an additional 2,128,367 shares during the period. Conatus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter valued at $89,617,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after buying an additional 1,271,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newfield Exploration by 88.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after buying an additional 981,524 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 1,486,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Newfield Exploration Co. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The stock’s market cap is $8.34 billion.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Newfield Exploration had a negative net margin of 134.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.41%. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFX. Societe Generale raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

