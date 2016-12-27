BB&T Corp. (BBT) Stake Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in BB&T Corp. were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BB&T Corp. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,616,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,830,000 after buying an additional 3,244,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BB&T Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,285,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,536,000 after buying an additional 1,337,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in BB&T Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,804,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,842,000 after buying an additional 841,468 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BB&T Corp. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,129,000 after buying an additional 1,289,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BB&T Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,222,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,067,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) traded up 0.36% on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,189 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. BB&T Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. BB&T Corp. had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BB&T Corp. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BB&T Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BB&T Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. FBR & Co downgraded BB&T Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on BB&T Corp. from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, upped their price target on BB&T Corp. from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $515,541.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia B. Powell sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $380,396.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

