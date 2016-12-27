Bank of the Ozarks Inc. (OZRK) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks Inc. (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of the Ozarks were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZRK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 620.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Bank of the Ozarks by 10.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the Ozarks by 132.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Bank of the Ozarks during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the Ozarks during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the Ozarks Inc. (NASDAQ:OZRK) traded up 1.85% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 1,038,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.42. Bank of the Ozarks Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Bank of the Ozarks had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of the Ozarks Inc. will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZRK shares. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Rafferty Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BB&T Corp. started coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of the Ozarks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Freedberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $625,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,843.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Scott Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $111,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,435.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, conducts operations through approximately 257 offices, including over 80 offices in Arkansas, approximately 30 in Georgia, over 20 in North Carolina, over 20 in Texas, approximately 44 in Florida, over three in Alabama, approximately two each in South Carolina and New York, and one in California.

