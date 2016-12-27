Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages/1134051.html.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,253 shares. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.