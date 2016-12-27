Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31,503,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corp. were worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. by 107.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 479,509 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after buying an additional 252,105 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. by 1,307.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 163,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 151,792 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN) traded down 0.23% on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,065 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Horace Mann Educators Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. Horace Mann Educators Corp. had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corp. will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.71%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Langen Mcalenn lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Horace Mann Educators Corp. news, SVP Bret A. Conklin sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $112,055.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators Corp.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

