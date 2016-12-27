Bank of Montreal Can Sells 293,360 Shares of Old Republic International Corp. (ORI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Republic International Corp. were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Old Republic International Corp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 964,331 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.15. Old Republic International Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old Republic International Corp. had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Old Republic International Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Corp. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Sells 293,360 Shares of Old Republic International Corp. (ORI)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-293360-shares-of-old-republic-international-corp-ori/1134157.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Mieghem Dennis P. Van acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $84,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,171,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International Corp.

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.