Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,993 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 783,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $364,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) traded up 0.96% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.19. 732,042 shares of the company were exchanged. Baidu Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.92.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $176.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.42.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

