B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Sells 175,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.7% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,330,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,010,000 after buying an additional 280,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,783,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,866,000 after buying an additional 499,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 39.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,157,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,772,000 after buying an additional 7,979,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,050,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,599,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,242,000 after buying an additional 2,004,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) traded up 0.63% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 371,441 shares. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3956 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 105.33%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (Enbridge) is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines; Gas Distribution; Gas Pipelines, Processing and Energy Services; Sponsored Investments, and Corporate. The Company operates the crude oil and liquids transportation system in Canada and the United States.

