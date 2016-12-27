B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Holds Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund continued to hold its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Pattern Energy Group accounts for 1.8% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 131,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 264,101 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion. Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, Director Alan R. Batkin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,277 shares in the company, valued at $499,788.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,489.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 16 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,280 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

