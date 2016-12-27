B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires New Position in Edison International (EIX)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. Edison International makes up about 1.1% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded up 0.06% on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 841,425 shares of the stock traded hands. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 71.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 38,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $2,643,168.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

