Avnet Inc. (AVT) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,408 shares during the period. Avnet makes up about 2.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 367,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded up 0.33% on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,359 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business earned $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised Avnet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, information technology solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: Electronics Marketing (EM) and Technology Solutions (TS). The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors and interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

