AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $64,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,456,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,956,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,303,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,713,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,321,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,298,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 678,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,961,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) opened at 795.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $778.70 and a 200 day moving average of $771.85. AutoZone Inc. has a 1-year low of $681.01 and a 1-year high of $819.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone Inc. will post $45.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $889.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $870.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.90.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total value of $4,529,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total transaction of $25,377,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,754,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

