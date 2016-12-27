Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,365 shares during the period. Autohome makes up approximately 25.7% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 406.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 37.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) traded up 1.64% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 35,671 shares of the stock were exchanged. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Autohome had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

