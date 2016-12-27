Atlantic Power Corp. (AT) Director Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Atlantic Power Corp. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) Director Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gilbert Samuel Palter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power Corp. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $63,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 20,000 shares of Atlantic Power Corp. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 50,000 shares of Atlantic Power Corp. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00.
Shares of Atlantic Power Corp. (NYSE:AT) traded up 0.980% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.575. 164,924 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Atlantic Power Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $297.76 million.
Atlantic Power Corp. (NYSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Atlantic Power Corp. had a negative net margin of 49.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AT shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Atlantic Power Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Atlantic Power Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power Corp. from an “underperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp. by 34.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,838,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp. by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 543,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Power Corp.
Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers primarily under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Atlantic Power operates through four segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate.
