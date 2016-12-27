Equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,000 ($61.43) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.14) price target on AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($76.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($63.88) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,945.13 ($60.75).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4407.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,284.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,618.70. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 55.75 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Coverage Initiated at Kepler Capital Markets” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/astrazeneca-plc-azn-coverage-initiated-at-kepler-capital-markets/1133583.html.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.