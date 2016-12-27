Assetmark Inc. Acquires 61,415 Shares of Altria Group (MO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 577.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,294,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,334,000 after buying an additional 3,366,581 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 19,024,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,960,000 after buying an additional 2,688,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $170,990,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,192,000 after buying an additional 2,464,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Altria Group by 335.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,078,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,320,000 after buying an additional 2,372,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,382 shares. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.73%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,050,966.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

