Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

AKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) traded up 2.94% on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 339,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $565.12 million. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asanko Gold will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 531.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 12.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asanko Gold during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 46.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Inc (Asanko) is an exploration and development-stage company. The Company is focused on advancing its principal project, the Asanko Gold Mine, to commercial production. The Company’s segment is the exploration and development of resource properties. In addition to its principal project, the Company holds a portfolio of other Ghanaian gold concessions in various stages of exploration.

